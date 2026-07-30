‘Worst of the Worst’: DHS identifies 5,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de julio, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced the addition of 5,000 undocumented immigrants with criminal records to its portal “Worst of the Worst” (WOW), a public platform that, according to the agency, compiles information on foreign criminals arrested and removed from communities across the country.

According to the official DHS press release, the update brings the number of illegal immigrants with criminal histories included in the public database on the WOW.DHS.gov

The platform was launched on Dec. 8, 2025, and allows users to search profiles of individuals detained in all 50 states whose criminal records include offenses such as murder, arson, rape, child sexual abuse, burglary, terrorist threats, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, fraud and theft, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS: "The Worst of the Worst" In the press release, Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated that the new update reflects the Trump administration's commitment to enhancing transparency regarding immigration enforcement actions.

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​"DHS has added another 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to our Worst of the Worst website, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, arsonists, drug traffickers, kidnappers, violent assailants, and gang members," the official said.

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Bis added that the website now lists more than 40,000 criminals removed from U.S. communities and assured that the administration remains committed to its mandate to "arrest and deport illegal aliens" with criminal records.

Some of the cases highlighted by DHS

As part of the update, DHS published several examples of illegal immigrants recently added to the portal, detailing their nationality, place of arrest, and criminal history:

Ricardo Iglesias Martínez (Cuba) : Arrested in Los Angeles. DHS identifies him as an alleged member of the Sureños gang. His criminal history includes lewd acts against a minor, child sexual exploitation, sexual abuse of minors, vehicular manslaughter, drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

: Arrested in Los Angeles. DHS identifies him as an alleged member of the Sureños gang. His criminal history includes lewd acts against a minor, child sexual exploitation, sexual abuse of minors, vehicular manslaughter, drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon. Oreneile Masaka (Botswana) : Arrested in Atlanta. He has convictions for negligent homicide involving a firearm, armed burglary and cocaine possession.

: Arrested in Atlanta. He has convictions for negligent homicide involving a firearm, armed burglary and cocaine possession. José Murillo (El Salvador) : Detained in Avenal, Calif. According to DHS, he is a member of the Sureños gang and has a criminal history involving homicide and robbery.

: Detained in Avenal, Calif. According to DHS, he is a member of the Sureños gang and has a criminal history involving homicide and robbery. María Arreola Rivera (Mexico) : Arrested in Dolton, Ill. Her criminal record includes homicide, arson and assault.

: Arrested in Dolton, Ill. Her criminal record includes homicide, arson and assault. Lionel Boursiquot (Haiti) : Detained in Doral, Fla. DHS attributes to him a criminal record for the murder of a minor within the family using a firearm, murder with a knife, kidnapping, aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

: Detained in Doral, Fla. DHS attributes to him a criminal record for the murder of a minor within the family using a firearm, murder with a knife, kidnapping, aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon. Michael Nyak Biel (South Sudan) : Arrested in Phoenix, with a criminal record for child sexual abuse, kidnapping, sexual offenses against minors and sexual assault.

: Arrested in Phoenix, with a criminal record for child sexual abuse, kidnapping, sexual offenses against minors and sexual assault. Ángel Paredes-Quito (Ecuador) : Arrested in Forrest City, Ark. His record includes sexual offenses against minors, sexual assault and driving under the influence.

: Arrested in Forrest City, Ark. His record includes sexual offenses against minors, sexual assault and driving under the influence. Eladio Laines (Guatemala) : Arrested in Bellefonte, Pa., with a criminal record for rape, sexual assault, child cruelty and sexual offenses against minors.

: Arrested in Bellefonte, Pa., with a criminal record for rape, sexual assault, child cruelty and sexual offenses against minors. Gadvin Acencio-Godoy (Guatemala) : Detained in Mitchells, Va. DHS notes a history of sexual assault against minors, lewd acts and solicitation of minors for sexual purposes.

: Detained in Mitchells, Va. DHS notes a history of sexual assault against minors, lewd acts and solicitation of minors for sexual purposes. Thai Pham (Vietnam) : Arrested in Garden Grove, Calif., for crimes related to rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

: Arrested in Garden Grove, Calif., for crimes related to rape and sexual abuse of a minor. Erika Orenday (Mexico) : Detained in Seattle, with a criminal history of armed carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and illegal re-entry.

: Detained in Seattle, with a criminal history of armed carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and illegal re-entry. Juan Deras-Galeas (Honduras) : Arrested in Waterproof, La., with a criminal history of kidnapping and sexual assault.

: Arrested in Waterproof, La., with a criminal history of kidnapping and sexual assault. Toan Chu (Vietnam) : Detained in Owasso, Okla., with a history of aggravated rape, robbery and burglary.

: Detained in Owasso, Okla., with a history of aggravated rape, robbery and burglary. Lovet Ayuk-Ako (Cameroon) : Arrested in Oakdale, La., with a criminal record for robbery, fraud and theft.

: Arrested in Oakdale, La., with a criminal record for robbery, fraud and theft. Sargon Benyamin (Iraq) : Detained in Florence, Ariz. DHS identifies him as a member of the Latin Kings gang and lists a history of robbery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of firearms.

: Detained in Florence, Ariz. DHS identifies him as a member of the Latin Kings gang and lists a history of robbery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of firearms. Quoc Thuy (Vietnam) : Arrested in Peachtree Corners, Ga. According to the press release, he belongs to the Born to Kill gang and faces charges under the RICO Act, which pertains to organized crime.

: Arrested in Peachtree Corners, Ga. According to the press release, he belongs to the Born to Kill gang and faces charges under the RICO Act, which pertains to organized crime. David Rivera López (El Salvador) : Detained in Bullhead City, Ariz. DHS links him to the Calle 18 gang and notes a criminal history involving gang activity, robbery, assault and weapons possession.

: Detained in Bullhead City, Ariz. DHS links him to the Calle 18 gang and notes a criminal history involving gang activity, robbery, assault and weapons possession. Rudra Khadka (Bhutan) : Arrested in Lancaster, Pa., with a criminal history of aggravated assault against a police officer, intimidation and terrorist threats.

: Arrested in Lancaster, Pa., with a criminal history of aggravated assault against a police officer, intimidation and terrorist threats. Dennis Nyagesuka (Kenya): Detained in Lincoln, Neb., with a criminal record for threats of state terrorism, concealment of stolen property and assault.

What is the WOW website?

The "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) is a public database created by DHS to display information about undocumented immigrants with criminal records who were detained during immigration enforcement operations in the United States.

According to the agency, the platform's goal is to provide greater transparency regarding the actions of immigration authorities and to allow citizens to access information about individuals arrested for serious crimes in various jurisdictions across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that the tool is part of its strategy to report on arrest and deportation operations targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories carried out by federal agencies.