Ariana Grande explains why she will be taking a break from the stage and the media spotlight

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de agosto, 2026

Ariana Grande broke her silence after her team announced that she will temporarily step away from public life once her current tour ends. The artist stated that the decision is not a knee-jerk reaction to recent speculation about her health or her physical appearance, but rather part of a personal process that began some time ago.

During a concert held Monday at the United Center in Chicago, as part of her "Eternal Sunshine Tour," Grande spoke directly to her fans and sought to reassure them amid the concern generated by the announcement.

"The announcement I made yesterday wasn't something reactive or impulsive. It's something I decided to plan in secret a long time ago," the singer said, according to statements reported by the BBC.

Grande explained that she wanted to address her fans personally because, when information doesn't come directly from her, "it can get a little exaggerated." The singer also noted that her decision stemmed "from a place of reflection and empowerment" and not as a result of negative comments circulating on social media.

"I've heard that my fans were worried that the negativity was ruining things for me, but that couldn't be further from the truth," she said.

The artist also defended the need to set boundaries in the face of constant exposure: "We humans need a break every once in a while."

A break after years of intense media exposure

A representative for Grande told People magazine that the singer will take a "well-deserved break from work and public appearances" after her tour in London concludes on Sept. 1.

According to the spokesperson, the artist's intense promotional schedule and numerous public appearances have led to "constant and endless public scrutiny."

Grande assured, however, that the experience of her current tour has been one of the most important of her career.

The singer described the tour as "one of the most healing, beautiful, fulfilling and special experiences" of her life and affirmed that her connection with her fans has not been affected by the noise from the outside world.

"No matter what noise is out there, nothing can distort my reality or be more real to me than this love we share," she told the Chicago audience.

"This is what I always want. It's not my place to carry the weight of all those other things," she added.

She cancels her West End debut in London

Grande's decision also means she is leaving the production of "Sunday in the Park with George," the Stephen Sondheim musical that was set to mark her debut on London's West End.

The singer was set to star in the show alongside Jonathan Bailey, her co-star in the "Wicked" films. The show was scheduled for the summer of 2027 at London's Barbican Centre.

The producers confirmed Grande's withdrawal on Sunday via a statement posted on the production's official X account.

"We know this has not been an easy decision, and she is making it with our full understanding and support," they said, according to AFP.

The production will continue as planned, and the new cast will be announced at a later date.

A Barbican spokesperson also expressed support for the singer and said they hope to welcome her to the theater in the future, "when the time is right."

Concerns over comments about her body Grande's physical appearance and health have been the subject of recurring speculation in recent years, especially on social media.

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​Concerns intensified following the premiere of the music video for "Petal," released Friday, in which some users once again publicly commented on the artist's weight.

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​Grande has previously called for an end to such remarks and warned that comments about other people's bodies can be "really dangerous."

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​After news of her temporary hiatus broke, thousands of fans shared messages of support, and the hashtag #WeLoveYouAriana trended on social media.

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​The singer's mother, Joan Grande, also publicly expressed her support. In an Instagram post related to her daughter's new music video, she wrote: "You're magnificent. This video is incredible. I love it, and I love you even more."

From Broadway to global success with "Wicked"

Grande began her artistic career as a teenager on Broadway before becoming one of the most successful figures in international pop music.

Her portrayal of Glinda in the film adaptation of "Wicked" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and marked a new chapter in her acting career.

The success of the first film and its sequel, "Wicked: For Good," kept Grande in the spotlight for nearly two years, amid premieres, interviews, promotional campaigns, and award ceremonies.

The artist will conclude her tour with 10 concerts in London, the last of which is scheduled for Sept. 1. Although she will subsequently reduce her public appearances, she is still scheduled to star in the comedy "Focker-in-Law," alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which is set to hit theaters in November.