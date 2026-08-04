Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Todd Blanche as attorney general

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de agosto, 2026

The nomination of Todd Blanche as attorney general is one step closer. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the nomination of the candidate proposed by President Donald Trump to become the nation's top law enforcement official.

On Tuesday, the 12 Republican lawmakers on the committee gave the green light in a vote in which the ten Democrats opposed the nomination.

Finally, Republicans John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina) ended their blockade, which had lasted for several weeks.

Cornyn and Tillis maintained their blockade against Blanche until the Trump Administration scrapped plans for a $1.8 billion fund to combat political manipulation intended for people who claim to have been victims of politically motivated legal proceedings under the Biden administration.

Blanche's confirmation as attorney general is now headed to the Senate, which has a Republican majority, where a vote is expected by the end of this week. Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since April, following the dismissal of Pam Bondi.