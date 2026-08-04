UFC fighter Allan 'Puro Osso' Nascimento dies at age 34

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2026

The UFC announced on Monday the tragic death of Brazilian flyweight Allan Nascimento, known as 'Puro Osso.' The 34-year-old fighter was found after suffering a medical emergency in the early hours of the morning.

According to the official statement from the promotion, Nascimento was found on the morning of Monday, August 3, unconscious after what authorities described as an apparent heart attack while he was sleeping. "Despite the efforts of the medical team that responded to the scene, it was not possible to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

The legacy of 'Puro Osso' in the UFC

Nascimento, a native of Brazil, had been part of the UFC since 2021. He was a grappler with a technical style, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu , and known for his submission skills. He trained at the prestigious Chute Boxe academy in São Paulo, where he shared the mat with figures such as Charles Oliveira.

His professional record stood at 22 wins and 7 losses, with a 4-2 record inside the Octagon. His last appearance had been on June 20, at a Fight Night event held in Las Vegas.

The sport bids farewell to 'Puro Osso'

The news has sent shockwaves through the world of mixed martial arts. Fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Henry Cejudo, and Mackenzie Dern were among the first to express their condolences on social media, joining the general sense of shock sweeping through the sports community.

The UFC deeply mourned the loss of one of its athletes and extended its condolences to Nascimento's family, friends, and team.