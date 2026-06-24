Truck accident releases two million bees in Texas and forces neighborhood closure

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de junio, 2026

An unusual traffic accident that occurred in Orange County, Texas resulted in the release of approximately two million honeybees and forced authorities to order the temporary confinement of residents in a nearby area.

The incident occurred in the town of Mauriceville when an 18-wheeler carrying 406 beehives lost control and overturned into a ditch. As a result of the impact, numerous hives broke open, allowing millions of bees to escape and scatter throughout the area, as reported by local media.

According to local reports, each hive contained between 60,000 and 80,000 bees. Given the risk posed by the massive presence of the insects, emergency services asked residents of Colony Drive to remain in their homes while containment and recovery efforts were underway.

Shortage of protective suits

Authorities have not provided an update on the truck driver’s condition nor specified how many people—including first responders and residents—were stung during the operation.

Because emergency crews did not have the specialized equipment needed to handle a situation of this magnitude, they requested assistance from beekeepers in the region. The company Queen Bee Supply assisted by providing protective suits and coordinating efforts with numerous local beekeepers to recover the colonies.

Through its social media accounts, the company highlighted the solidarity shown by the beekeeping community: "It’s not something anyone wants to see, but it’s very gratifying to see beekeepers helping other beekeepers. From commercial beekeeping operations to hobbyist beekeepers, everyone is grateful to those who came to help."

The scale of the incident was evident in images shared by rescue teams, which show hundreds of thousands of bees clustered in trees and nearby structures. According to local media, a branch even broke under the weight of the massive swarm of insects.

Beyond the incident, experts highlight the importance of honeybees for agriculture and ecosystems. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes that these insects play a fundamental role in the pollination of numerous crops and contribute directly or indirectly to the production of approximately one in three foods consumed by the population.