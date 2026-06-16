36 undocumented truck drivers operating commercial vehicles in Arizona arrested: All held licenses from sanctuary states

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de junio, 2026

An immigration enforcement operation carried out by the Border Patrol in Yuma, Ariz., resulted in the arrest of 52 undocumented immigrants, including 36 commercial truck drivers traveling on major highways in Arizona.

The operation, which took place over five days in mid-May, allowed agents to identify the truck drivers while conducting immigration inspections and traffic stops. According to authorities, many of the drivers were using licenses issued by sanctuary states and were working with expired work permits that had been granted during the Biden administration.

According to information released by the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol, those detained included citizens of El Salvador, India, Mexico, Turkey and Russia.

Threat to road safety

The operation was supported by the Department of Transportation (DOT). A spokesperson for the agency stated that the findings highlight flaws in previous immigration policies and represent a threat to road safety.

"This is another reminder of how the Biden-Buttigieg administration failed American truckers and made our roads less safe for families," the official stated.

The spokesperson added that the DOT will continue to collaborate with the Border Patrol to remove from the roads drivers who do not meet current immigration or employment requirements.