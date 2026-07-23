ICE and CBP set record for arrests in July, averaging more than 1,500 arrests per day

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded 17,525 arrests of suspected undocumented immigrants between July 1 and July 11, which amounts to an average of 1,593 arrests per day, according to official data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As reported by the Washington Examiner, this average represents the highest rate of arrests recorded since President Donald Trump took office and surpasses the previous record set in June.

If this pace continues for the rest of the month, July would far exceed the 43,138 arrests recorded in June, which so far represents the highest monthly total of fiscal year 2026.

Official data also indicate that, as of July 11, ICE and CBP had arrested more than 353,000 suspected illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2026, which began in October 2025.

More than 90% of those arrests were made by ICE, while the rest were made by agents from Border Patrol and CBP's Field Operations Office.

The statistics specify that the arrests count only those individuals transferred to detention centers and registered in federal custody. Furthermore, they do not include detentions carried out by other federal agencies, such as the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), or other agencies involved in immigration operations.