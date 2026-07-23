Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since 1969

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de julio, 2026

The country's labor market once again surprised all with a sign of strength. Initial unemployment claims fell last week to their lowest level in nearly 57 years, a figure suggesting that companies are continuing to avoid layoffs and that the economy remains remarkably resilient despite the environment of high interest rates.

According to a report by the Department of Labor, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 22,000 to 187,000 during the week ending July 18, after seasonal adjustment. This is the lowest level recorded since September 1969 and the largest weekly decline in three months.

The result surprised economists, who had expected a slight increase to 212,000 new claims. Instead, the decline reinforces the perception that the U.S. labor market continues to show greater resilience than anticipated.

A labor market that continues to show strength

The report comes during a key week, as the data covers the period used to compile the upcoming official July jobs report, which is scheduled for release in about two weeks.

Another indicator also pointed in the same direction. The number of people continuing to receive unemployment benefits — known as continuing claims and considered a benchmark for how easy it is to find work — fell to 1.796 million during the week ending July 11, the lowest level in six weeks.

Taken together, both figures suggest that companies are retaining their workforces and that those who lose their jobs continue to find work relatively quickly.

Unemployment remains near historic lows

The data builds on the jobs report released in June, when the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.2%, the lowest level of the year.

However, analysts noted that this decline was primarily due to a decrease in labor force participation rather than a significant acceleration in hiring.

Even so, the overall picture remains consistent with a labor market characterized by:

Low levels of layoffs

Moderate job creation

A relative shortage of available workers

A historically low unemployment rate

This balance has allowed employment to remain one of the main pillars of the U.S. economy, even after several years of restrictive monetary policy.