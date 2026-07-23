VIDEO | Bear gets trapped atop utility pole in New Mexico and dies before being rescued

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2026

A bear that climbed a utility pole in a rural area of New Mexico was electrocuted after being involved in an unusual incident that went viral on social media this week.

According to Fox News, the animal was filmed on Monday near Gladstone, a town located about 270 kilometers east of Santa Fe. The footage shows the bear perched on the crossbar of the pole, panting and trying to keep its balance several feet above the ground.

The video was shared on Wednesday by the Department of the Interior, which posted the following message in a humorous tone: "We appreciate the enthusiasm for American Energy Dominance, but this isn't what we meant."

We appreciate the enthusiasm for American Energy Dominance, but this isn't what we meant. https://t.co/FpfmUn6PYh — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) July 22, 2026

The footage also includes audio from a 911 call in which a citizen reported the animal's presence. According to the report, the operator replied that state authorities had already been notified, but explained that sedating the bear while it was still on the pole could have caused it to fall.

The bear was electrocuted before wildlife officials could safely rescue it, the New York Post later reported.

Wildlife experts noted that bears may climb power poles when startled by people, vehicles, or dogs, using them in much the same way they would use a tree to escape a threat.