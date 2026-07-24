New York Rescued 43 Victims of Human Trafficking During the 2026 World Cup and Arrested 89 Suspects in a Large-Scale Operation

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de julio, 2026

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that it rescued 43 victims of human trafficking, including seven minors, and arrested 89 suspects during a special operation conducted before and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The operations took place between June 11 and July 19 and included 87 operations across the city's five boroughs. According to authorities, the investigation not only led to the rescue of victims but also opened new lines of inquiry into networks engaged in sexual exploitation and other crimes related to human trafficking.

A Plan Years in the Making

According to Inspector Gary Marcus, head of the NYPD's Special Victims Unit, the operation was planned over the course of several years as part of the preparations for one of the world's largest sporting events.

In addition to the visible deployment of officers around stadiums and areas where fans gather, the strategy included intelligence operations that were less visible to the public.

The investigators:

Monitored online platforms and spaces used by traffickers.

used by traffickers. Conducted surveillance at large gatherings and high-traffic areas.

at large gatherings and high-traffic areas. Visited previously convicted sex offenders and traffickers to verify that they were complying with the terms of their probation or court-ordered supervision.

to verify that they were complying with the terms of their probation or court-ordered supervision. Coordinated undercover operations to identify and rescue victims.

The rescue of a minor being exploited in a hotel a minor was being sexually exploited in a hotel room.

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​After locating the site, officers rescued the victim and immediately arrested the alleged trafficker, according to the NYPD.

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​Authorities noted that several individuals previously convicted of sex crimes were also detained after it was confirmed that they had violated the conditions imposed by the court. One of the most significant cases in the operation occurred when investigators intercepted an online communication that allowed them to determine that​After locating the site, officers rescued the victim and immediately arrested the alleged trafficker, according to the NYPD.​Authorities noted that severalafter it was confirmed that they had violated the conditions imposed by the court.

Immediate Assistance for Victims

The NYPD worked alongside specialized organizations to ensure immediate assistance for rescued victims.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kathleen Baer, who oversees policies on gender-based violence, support teams remained in adjacent rooms during some operations to provide care as soon as victims were removed from the scene.

The assistance included temporary housing, food, psychological care, counseling, and access to specialized social services.

Baer also urged the public to report any suspicious situations.

Major sporting events, a focus of attention for authorities

For years, U.S. law enforcement agencies have considered that large-scale international events can be exploited by criminal organizations involved in human trafficking due to increased tourism, mobility, and demand for sexual services.

Before the start of the World Cup, the New York Post reported that the NYPD was preparing to deploy a "full-force" strategy specifically to prevent a rise in these crimes during the tournament, including stepping up undercover investigations and surveillance of sexual exploitation networks.

The New York and New Jersey area was one of the main host regions for the tournament and hosted eight matches, including the final played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.