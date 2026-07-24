Sean 'Diddy' in solitary confinement following violent altercation with another inmate at federal prison in New Jersey

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de julio, 2026

Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly sent to solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another inmate at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey, where he is serving a 50-month sentence for a crime related to transportation for the purpose of prostitution. The information was initially reported by TMZ and later confirmed by a source familiar with the incident to Rolling Stone.

A confrontation following an insult

According to TMZ, the altercation occurred earlier this week when another inmate reportedly insulted Combs inside the prison. According to sources cited by the outlet, the music producer reacted to the insult, and the two men began shoving each other and exchanging blows.

The fight was quickly brought under control by prison guards, who separated the two inmates before the situation could escalate.

Following the incident, Combs was reportedly immediately transferred to solitary confinement as a disciplinary measure. It is unclear whether he remains in that status or whether the other inmate also received any punishment.

The prison refuses to confirm the incident When contacted by the media, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) refused to confirm any details related to the case.

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​A spokesperson for the prison stated that the institution "is not authorized to disclose or provide internal information regarding any inmate in its custody," while the BOP reiterated that it does not comment on individual disciplinary matters for reasons of privacy, security, and confidentiality.

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​For his part, a representative for Combs told Rolling Stone that, at this time, he could not confirm the details of the incident.

The incident could affect his release date

Sean Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence, imposed after he was convicted in 2025 on charges related to transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. During that same federal trial, he was acquitted of the most serious charges, including conspiracy to commit organized crime and sex trafficking.

According to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his release is scheduled for February 2028, although that date takes into account standard good-behavior credits.

If prison authorities conclude that Combs committed a serious disciplinary offense during this altercation, he could lose some of those credits, which would delay his release from prison.

It would not be his first incident in prison

Reports also note that this would not be the first controversy involving Combs since his incarceration.

In November of last year, the artist was reportedly accused of distilling moonshine and attempting to make an unauthorized three-way phone call, allegations that were denied by his legal team.

Combs' history of violent behavior was one of the central issues during the federal trial held in New York. The prosecution presented testimony accusing him of repeatedly physically assaulting his ex-partner, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, as well as of committing acts of violence against some of his employees — allegations that dominated much of the legal proceedings, though they did not result in a conviction on the most serious charges.