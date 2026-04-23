International fentanyl trafficking network linked to the Sinaloa Cartel sanctioned

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de abril, 2026

The Trump Administration announced economic sanctions on Thursday against more than two dozen foreign individuals and companies engaged in fentanyl trafficking.

The network involves subjects based in Mexico, Guatemala and India who supply substances to the Sinaloa Cartel, defined as a terrorist organization by the White House last year.

Through a statement, the Department of State (DOS) announced the sanctions. "The United States is deploying targeted economic sanctions to disrupt a sophisticated transnational criminal network fueling America’s illicit fentanyl crisis," the agency said. "This network spans India, Guatemala, and Mexico and supplies precursor chemicals to Mexico-based Foreign Terrorist Organization, the Cartel de Sinaloa."

"By targeting the entire supply chain—from chemical suppliers in Asia to logistics brokers in Central America to cartel-affiliated networks in Mexico—the Trump Administration is disrupting networks that destabilize governance throughout our hemisphere while threatening American security," the DOS added.

For its part, the Treasury Department issued another statement in which it disclosed the identity of the sanctioned individuals and companies.

Among them, three chemical and pharmaceutical companies of Indian origin stand out - Sutaria, Agrat and SR Chemicals - and two Guatemalan companies - J and C Import and Central Logística de Servicios -. In Mexico, several individuals were sanctioned.

As a result, the sanctioned individuals may not engage in any commercial relationship with U.S. assets.