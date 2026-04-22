Nine charges, reduced sentence: Illegal immigrant convicted of sexually abusing high school girls

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de abril, 2026

A 19-year-old adult male was convicted of sexual abuse against several female students at a high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, in a case that has raised concerns among families and education authorities about the initial handling of the allegations and the judicial fallout.

The defendant, identified as Israel Flores Ortiz, was found guilty of nine counts related to inappropriate touching of teenagers inside a local school. According to court documents and reports from county authorities, the incidents occurred in March, when about a dozen students reported being victims of assault in the hallways of the high school.

Sentence and effective reduction of sentence

A judge sentenced Flores Ortiz to 360 days in prison and two years probation. However, the sentence includes recognition of time already served in pretrial detention, which reduces his effective jail time to approximately 140 days, according to Fairfax County court records.

Initially, the county district attorney's office, headed by Steve Descano, considered the possibility that the defendant would face trial while under release. However, a judge rejected that option and ordered him to remain in custody pending resolution of the case.

School performance under scrutiny



According to information released by the The case has also put the spotlight on the response of school authorities.According to information released by the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office , school officials were reportedly aware of the incidents for more than two weeks before notifying the families, which has generated criticism among parents and community members.

Immigration status and possible federal intervention

The case has taken on an additional dimension due to the immigration status of the convicted Salvadoran national. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Flores Ortiz entered the United States in 2024 after crossing the border with Mexico and was subsequently released by the Biden administration while administrative proceedings were underway.

Following his sentencing, ICE issued a detainer to take custody of him once he completes his sentence, which could result in deportation proceedings.

A case that reopens debates

The incident has reactivated debates on safety in schools, protocols for dealing with complaints and coordination between local and federal authorities in cases involving people in irregular immigration status.

Meanwhile, local authorities insist that the judicial process has been carried out in accordance with current law, although the case continues to generate controversy in the community.