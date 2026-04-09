DHS asks Kentucky not to release illegal immigrant who sexually assaulted a girl

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de abril, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that it has filed an arrest warrant requesting Kentucky not to release from jail an illegal immigrant with a criminal record who was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in his church office. He has a criminal record for theft, forgery and reckless driving.

The man was identified as Jose Lopez-Hernandez, 52. According to authorities, he lured the 14-year-old girl into his church office. He locked the door and aggressively kissed and touched her. Witnesses told police that the girl had a bruise on her neck.

In that regard, ICE detailed that Lopez-Hernandez was found guilty of sexual abuse and will also be required to register as a sex offender for a period of 20 years.

Governor v. ICE The development, DHS recalled, comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has taken to demonizing and defaming ICE agents across the state. In February, Beshear demanded that "all ICE agents be removed from all cities and communities where they are located." If that were to happen, more criminals like Lopez could sow chaos on American streets and abuse innocent children.



"This criminal had already been released despite multiple arrests."

For her part, Acting DHS Undersecretary Lauren Bis explained that "This sicko used his position as a pastor to lure a young girl to his office and sexually assault her. ICE law enforcement lodged a detainer asking Kentucky not to release this sexual predator from jail to prey on more innocent children."

"This criminal was previously released despite multiple criminal arrests. These are the types of heinous criminals ICE is targeting every single day. Instead of demonizing our ICE officers and protecting criminals, Governor Beshear needs to work with our law enforcement to get these criminal illegal aliens out of our country," Bis added.