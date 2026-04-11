Fingerprints and palm print of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson found near crime scene rooftop

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de abril, 2026

New court documents in the case against Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of murdering the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, supported details about forensic evidence gathered by authorities to place him at the crime scene.

According to East Idaho News, investigators obtained DNA from fingerprints and a palm print found in the vicinity of the northeast edge of the rooftop of the Losee Center building at Utah Valley University (UVU), from where the shooter reportedly jumped to the ground after the shooting. This is in addition to data from Robinson's cell phone corresponding to Sept. 10, 2025, as well as a Google Maps route found on his device that directed him to an area near the university campus.

Authorities, from the evidence, were able to construct a chronology of events. The documents detail Robinson's movements during the morning of the attack. According to the records, he arrived in the Orem area in a gray Dodge Challenger around 8:29 a.m. Shortly before noon he was captured on surveillance cameras entering the campus through a tunnel under Campus Drive. Minutes later, another camera located on the north side of the Losee Center building recorded him walking with what investigators described as "a distinctive gait," attributed to the rifle he allegedly carried concealed inside his jeans.

At about 12:15 p.m., Robinson would have climbed a ladder to a common area adjacent to the Losee Center, scaled a wall and positioned himself on the rooftop. From there, according to the documents, he ran across the roof and positioned himself in a shooting position with direct line of sight to where Kirk was giving one of his classic debate events with college students.

At 12:23 p.m., as Kirk was answering questions during a Turning Point USA event, a single shot struck him in the neck. Security cameras captured Robinson leaving the rooftop with what appeared to be a rifle.

A letter to his partner

The new search warrants also confirm a letter Robinson reportedly left for his partner, Lance Twiggs, whom he called "Luna," moments before the attack. In it, Robinson said goodbye and acknowledged his intentions.

"Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," he wrote according to the documents. "I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it." The letter concluded with a personal farewell to his partner.

However, Robinson pleaded not guilty to all charges, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have confirmed they will seek the death penalty. This week, Judge Tony Graf further rejected a defense request to remove prosecutors from the case, citing an alleged conflict of interest.