American Music Awards: Karol G brings Latin flavor to ceremony dominated by K-pop

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de mayo, 2026

The American Music Awards (AMAs) 2026, the biggest fan-voted music awards in the world, were held Monday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, returned with a night full of performances, surprises and recognitions of today's biggest music stars.

Broadcast live on CBS and available streaming on Paramount+, the 52nd edition of the AMAs once again stood out for being the only major music award where the public decides absolutely everything.

Top winners of the 2026 AMAs

Artist of the Year: BTS .

. Rising Artist of the Year: KATSEYE .

. Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend.

- Song of the Summer: BTS - "Swim."

International Award for Artistic Excellence: Karol G.

BTS was one of the night's big winners, taking home at least three awards, including the evening's top prize: Artist of the Year. The South Korean group made its first awards appearance in four years, generating one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Other artists with multiple wins included Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Sombr.

Latino Night at the AMAs: Seven Awards for Hispanic Artists

The night carried a strong Latin vibe. At least seven awards went to Latino artists, underscoring once again the growing influence of Spanish-language music in the U.S. industry. Karol G was one of the night’s biggest stars, receiving the International Award for Artistic Excellence—becoming the first Latina artist to earn the prestigious honor—in addition to winning Best Latin Album.

Artists such as Bad Bunny, Shakira, Fuerza Regida and Kapo also took major wins in the Latin categories. Bad Bunny took Best Latin Male Artist and Best Latin Song, while Shakira won Best Latin Female Artist. This strong Hispanic presence at the 2026 AMAs reflects the current strength of Latin music among both the public and the industry.

Highlights of the night

Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award and delivered a powerful performance.

received the Lifetime Achievement Award and delivered a powerful performance. Darius Rucker was honored with the Veterans Voice Award.

was honored with the Veterans Voice Award. Live performances by: KATSEYE, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, Maluma, Karol G, Riley Green, Sombr, Teyana Taylor and more.