Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de mayo, 2026

The FBI alert about a new threat that puts millions of Microsoft 365 accounts at risk. The federal agency issued an urgent warning on May 21, 2026 about Kali365, a Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) service that allows cybercriminals to access accounts on Outlook, Teams and OneDrive accounts without stealing passwords or defeating two-factor authentication (MFA).

What is Kali365 and why is it so dangerous?

Kali365 is a phishing platform sold on a subscription basis (approximately $250 per month) primarily on Telegram. It was first detected in April 2026 and has quickly gained popularity among cybercriminals, even those with little technical expertise.

Unlike traditional phishing attacks, Kali365 does not attempt to steal your password. Instead, it uses a technique called "device code phishing" that exploits Microsoft's legitimate authentication flow.

Here's how the step-by-step attack works: You receive an email that looks legitimate (e.g. "Your colleague shared a document on OneDrive" or "Check this important file"). The message takes you to the official Microsoft page. You are prompted to enter a device code. By entering the code, you are unknowingly authorizing an application controlled by the attacker. The offender obtains OAuth tokens (access tokens) that give him persistent access to your account. Once inside, the attacker can read emails in Outlook, download files from OneDrive, join chats in Teams and move around freely without asking for MFA again. Once inside, the attacker can read emails in Outlook, download files from OneDrive,again.

Who is at risk?

Individual users with personal or work Microsoft 365 accounts.

with personal or work Microsoft 365 accounts. Companies of any size using Outlook, Teams and OneDrive .

. Organizations that rely solely on traditional multi-factor authentication.

According to the FBI, this type of attack allows persistent access that can be used for data theft, corporate espionage, extortion or as a gateway for ransomware.

Official FBI recommendations to protect yourself

The FBI recommends the following immediate steps:

Always verify senders and don't enter device codes if you receive unexpected requests.

if you receive unexpected requests. Use Conditional Access Policies (in enterprise environments) to restrict access by location, device or risk.

(in enterprise environments) to restrict access by location, device or risk. Regularly review apps with permissions on your Microsoft account ( myapps.microsoft.com ).

).

Review suspicious tokens immediately .

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Turn on sign-in alerts in Microsoft 365.

in Microsoft 365.

Train your team to recognize this new type of phishing.