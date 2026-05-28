Matthew Perry case: assistant who injected the drug that killed the actor is sentenced to prison

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de mayo, 2026

A new chapter has emerged in the case surrounding Matthew Perry's Death. The personal assistant who injected the ketamine that killed the Friends actor was sentenced to 41 months in prison in California.

Kenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic illegal substances in August 2024. Now, the court has handed down its sentence.

Iwamasa was one of the people closest to Perry for years. In fact, the actor's mother, Suzanne Morrison, went so far as to define the assistant as her son's "guardian."

"Kenny's most important job, by far, was to be my son's companion and guardian in his struggle with addiction," Morrison said. "We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price."

Iwamasa's defense pointed out that his client was an employee of Perry's bound by the actor's orders. "He couldn't say no. That inability had tragic consequences," the assistant's lawyers stressed.

Matthew Perry case: five sentenced to prison

With Iwamasa, there are now five people sentenced to prison for the Perry death case.

First were Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, two doctors who took advantage of the performer's addition, who were sentenced to two and a half years and eight months under house arrest, respectively, in December 2025.

Months later, in April, Jasveen Sangha—known as The Ketamine Queen—was sentenced to 15 years in prison for supplying the dose that led to Perry's death.

Finally, in May, Erik Fleming—a middleman who helped supply the drug that killed the Friends actor—received a two-year prison sentence.