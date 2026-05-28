Becky Pepper-Jackson, a trans athlete from West Virginia, in front of the Supreme Court AFP .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de mayo, 2026

A transgender student at a West Virginia high school won a women's state competition this past weekend. Her victory comes days before the Supreme Court rules on whether or not the athlete can compete against women.

Becky Pepper-Jackson, a Bridgeport High School student who underwent a gender transition a few years ago, finished atop the podium in a shot put competition.

She recorded a mark of 38 feet, 11.75 inches, much higher than second-place finisher Paislee Babiczuk (36 feet, 11 inches), according to Fox News' OutKick web portal.

The win has particular relevance. Soon, the Supreme Court has to decide whether Pepper-Jackson can compete in women's tournaments. In 2021, the entry into force of the Save Women's Sports Act in West Virginia made Becky ineligible to participate in women's competitions.

The law prevents biological men from competing in women's sports.

Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, Pepper-Jackson took the case to court, filing a lawsuit challenging the law. The courts ultimately ruled in Pepper-Jackson’s favor, allowing the athlete to continue competing in women’s sports.

The other side, led by West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey, filed an appeal that the Supreme Court accepted. This win may be Pepper-Jackson's last in women's competition.