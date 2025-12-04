Charlie Kirk, Gemini AI, the World Cup...: These are the most searched topics on Google in 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de diciembre, 2025

The Artificial Intelligence Gemini was the most searched topic on Google during 2025 worldwide. In second place internet users searched for the India vs. England cricket game and in third place was activist Charlie Kirk. In fourth place they searched for information about the 2026 World Cup.

In the case of news, the most searched for was the death of Kirk. It was followed by searches for news related to Iran, the government shutdown and the election of new Pope Leo XIV.

In the United States, the most searched topic was the death of Charlie Kirk, topics related to KPop Demon Hunters, Labubu and iPhone 17. The most searched news items included the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the government shutdown and, again, the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The most searched for in Spanish in the country

In Spanish, in the United States the most searched questions were “What is USAID?” “What is Proposition 50?” and “What are tariffs?” Other questions in Spanish that starred in 2025 were “Who is the new Pope,” “Who is Charlie Kirk,“ “Who is Caramelo from La Casa de los Famosos” and “Who is Miguel Uribe.”

In entertainment, globally the most searched name in 2025 is that of actress Mikey Madison known for her movie Anora. The most searched song lyrics globally on Google were Bad Bunny's 'DtMF' and Silet Open Up's 'Tabola Bale'.