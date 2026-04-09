DOJ files lawsuits in three states for $500 million worth of health care and COVID-19 related frauds

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de abril, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedthat it has concluded health care fraud investigations in three states, which had cost Americans more than $500 million among the parties involved.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, the Department, working closely with the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, is supercharging efforts to take down every fraudster and bring them to justice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

In that sense, he detailed that the states involved are California, Florida and Nevada, and that he has obtained guilty pleas, out-of-court settlements or convictions.

Most of the illegally obtained money came from California, where a fraud harmed U.S. consumers to the tune of $269.1 million. Paul Randall, 66, a resident of Orange, admitted guilt this week for his involvement in the pharmacy-related scheme. In addition, two other individuals also pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme in 2024 and 2025.

The second high-profile case took place in Florida, where a company agreed to pay $107 million as a civil penalty and an additional $27.6 million fine, after improperly receiving $141.5 million in subsidies under a program supported by the Affordable Care Act.