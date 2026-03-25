Delta eliminates travel privileges for members of Congress in the face of the crisis caused by the government shutdown

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de marzo, 2026

An unprecedented move that reflects the growing tension over the partial government shutdown: Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday the suspension of special travel benefits for members of the U.S. Congress.

The airline reported that, from now on, lawmakers will receive the same treatment as conventional passengers as long as the lack of federal funding persists.

End of preferential treatment

Until this week, congressmen enjoyed exclusive services that included personal escorts at airports and specialized customer service.

However, the company justified the temporary elimination of these courtesies due to pressure on its resources stemming from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown that has now spanned a month.

"Due to the impact on resources caused by the prolonged government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend special services for members of Congress," the airline explained in statements picked up by CNBC.

The company emphasized that its current priority is to look after its employees and the rest of its customers in an increasingly difficult operating environment.

Causes and context of the closure

The budget impasse originated last month in the Senate, following a failure to agree on funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

This situation has directly hit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), whose agents have been forced to work without being paid.

The impact on airport operability is critical:

There has been a massive increase in sick leave among TSA agents.

More than 450 security employees have resigned from their positions due to the personal financial crisis.

In the face of staffing shortages, President Donald Trump recently ordered the deployment of ICE agents to busy airports to try to mitigate delays.