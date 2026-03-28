Tiger Woods is arrested and charged with DUI in Florida

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de marzo, 2026

Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident in Jupiter Island, Florida. Although the first images of the crash showed the historic golfer's van flipped over on the driver's side, none of those involved suffered injuries. Woods was arrested for three alleged offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when Woods was driving a dark-colored Land Rover behind a pickup truck towing cleaning equipment. According to local authorities, Woods' vehicle attempted to overtake the pickup truck but crashed into the rear of the trailer and flipped over.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in an automobile accident. The most recent occurred in February 2021, when he suffered severe injuries to his legs and ankles. For the past several months, the golfer had been recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and back surgery.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek held a press conference hours after the incident. He confirmed that Woods was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test.

"At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. So Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test and blew triple zeros. But when it was time for us to request a urinalysis, he refused. And so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage, and with refusal to submit to a lawful test. In the accident, no one was injured," the official expressed.

"Mr. Woods did not seem to be injured at all, and the other gentlemen were not injured, but this is, again, what happened a few hours ago. So I've given you the information that I have right here, right now," he added.