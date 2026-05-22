Danny Go announces death of 14-year-old son Isaac after long battle with cancer

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de mayo, 2026

Popular children's content creator Daniel Coleman, known as Danny Go, announced the death of his oldest son on Friday, Isaac Coleman, who was just 14 years old.

Isaac lost his battle with an aggressive stage 3 mouth cancer, diagnosed in December 2025. Since birth, the boy also suffered from Fanconi's anemia, a rare genetic disease that affects the bone marrow and significantly increases the risk of developing cancer.

The Painful Tribute from Danny Go to His 14-Year-Old Son

In an emotional post on Instagram, Daniel Coleman wrote: "Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process."

The father went on to express his pride in his son, "Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit… and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. [...] Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever."

Messages of support flood the networks for Danny Go

The news has generated a flurry of messages of support from other children’s content creators, such as Ms. Rachel, and from thousands of families who follow Danny Go's channel, which has millions of subscribers on YouTube thanks to his high-energy, high-motion songs and videos for kids.

Danny Go had canceled his 2026 tour to devote all his time to caring for his son after his diagnosis. Now, the family asks for privacy as they process this tough loss.