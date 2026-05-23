BREAKING: Shots reported outside White House: Complex locked down, press evacuated from North Lawn

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de mayo, 2026

What sounded like dozens of shots were heard near the White House this Saturday, shortly after 6 p.m. EST, triggering a lockdown of the complex and an immediate response from the Secret Service. The incident is still unfolding.

A Secret Service official indicated to CNN that the agency was investigating reports of gunfire at the corner of 17th Street and Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue, just outside the presidential compound. Members of the press who were on the North Lawn were rushed into the conference room. Inside the White House, reporters were ordered to take cover as agents shouted "get on the ground" and warned of "gunfire."

Correspondent Selina Wang recounted the moment in a video posted on X while at the scene. "I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots," she wrote. "We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now."

Agents armed with rifles were seen moving around the north lawn area and blocking access to the press room. According to one reporter, the sounds appeared to be coming from the side of the complex where the Eisenhower Building is located.

For now there is no official confirmation of injuries, detainees or the origin of the shots. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is aware of reports of gunfire near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and is working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. The White House has yet to comment.

This is a developing story.