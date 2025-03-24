Golf legend Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de marzo, 2025

Golf legend Tiger Woods confirmed on his X account that he is in a relationship with President Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," the famous athlete wrote on his account, which 6.4 million users around the world follow.

The relationship news confirms a strong rumor that several U.S. entertainment media outlets have mentioned several times during the last weeks. Woods' tweet has represented a real surprise, not so much for confirming what some were already commenting, but for his decision to make public something so personal, being a figure who, throughout his career, has been characterized by staying quiet about matters related to his private life. In fact, the last time the golfer did something similar was in 2013, when he and his then-partner, Lindsey Vonn, revealed that they were in a relationship.

Woods and the Trump family

From 2005 to 2018, Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr., with whom she has five children, including 17-year-old Kai, who has shown enormous talent in golf and will play the sport at the University of Miami in 2026. Kai attends the same school as Woods' sons, Charlie and Sam, who are the fruit of the golf legend's marriage to former Swedish model Elin Nordegren. The couple divorced in 2010 after various media outlets revealed Woods' numerous infidelities.

Woods and the Trump family are known to have a good relationship. he president has praised the American sports star for years, and they have even played friendly golf matches on some occasions. Trump went so far as to award Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his first administration, and recently, they met at the White House to discuss the future of golf.