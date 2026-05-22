What will the weather be like during Memorial Day Weekend?

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de mayo, 2026

The weather for the Memorial Day Weekend will be marked by showers, thunderstorms and varying regional contrasts. The recommendation is to check the forecast and the main weather portals before traveling, but here is a preview.

The arrival of Memorial Day Weekend, one of the most important weekends for travel and tourism in the country, will be accompanied by a mixed weather outlook across the country. Millions of Americans are preparing to hit the roads, attend outdoor events or travel to beaches and national parks, but the weather may not cooperate with them in several regions of the nation.

The latest weather models show a split pattern: while sectors of the West will maintain steadier and warmer conditions, much of central, southern and northeast regions will face precipitation and thunderstorms during several days of the holiday.

South and center of the country: persistent rains and risk of thunderstorms

States such as Texas and areas near the Gulf could record frequent showers and thunderstorm episodes during the long weekend. Meteorologists warn of significant accumulations and possible localized flooding in some areas.

Northeast: cool and unstable environment

Northeastern cities, including sectors near New York and New England, could have below average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies, with intermittent rainy days that would affect outdoor activities.

West Coast: better conditions for outdoor activities

Most of California and western portions of the state are expected to have pleasant temperatures, although coastal areas could experience fog and low cloudiness. Inland areas will maintain a warmer atmosphere during the beginning of the weekend.

Where to follow the updated forecast for Memorial Weekend

To check the weather evolution in real time and review interactive maps, these are some of the most consulted portals: