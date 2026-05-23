An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shakes Hawaii

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de mayo, 2026

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Ritcher scale shook Hawaii this Friday. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Structural damage was also not initially reported and no tsunami warnings were issued.

According to reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred about eight miles south of the town of Honaunau-Napoopoo, in Hawaii County.

In addition, the epicenter of the earthquake was located about 14 miles deep.