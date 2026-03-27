The Treasury plans for the new banknotes to bear Trump's signature, something unprecedented for a sitting president

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de marzo, 2026

The Treasury Department plans to print Donald Trump's signature on new bills. The decision is unprecedented for a sitting president and would break a 150-year precedent in which the only signature present on banknotes was that of the Treasury secretary, in this case, Scott Bessent.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," Secretary Bessent said in a statement.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial," he added.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach noted that Trump's signature on the bills will be a "symbol of prosperity, strength and the unwavering spirit of the American people." "The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved," he added.

In mid-March, the Commission of Fine Arts approved the design of a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring an image of President Trump. On one side, the design shows Trump leaning with his fists on a desk, while the other shows an eagle with wings outstretched over what appears to be a bell.

The coin will have no face value as a medium of exchange, and its price has not yet been announced; however, similar commemorative pieces sold by the United States Mint typically sell for more than $1,000.