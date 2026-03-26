Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de marzo, 2026

The Brentwood Police Department cleared actor Alan Ritchson in connection with a fight in the middle of a Tennessee street that was captured on video. In the footage, which went viral, he is seen throwing punches at his neighbor while his children watch from the street. In the end, the neighbor walked back to his house and the "Reacher" rode away on his motorcycle.

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued," police Capt. Steven Pepin told Fox News of the March 22 incident.

"Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense," Pepin explained, adding that while consideration had been given to charging "a potential reckless endangerment charge" to the neighbor, identified as Ronnie Taylor, the actor declined to press charges.

According to sources close to the performer cited by TMZ, Ronnie Taylor tried to stop the actor in a "really aggressive" way while he was riding his motorcycle with his two sons, who were on mini-bikes. Alan Ritchson allegedly fell off the vehicle, suffering cuts, bruises and an injured finger. According to the sources, Ronnie Taylor kept yelling and pushing Ritchson until Ritchson stopped. That's when the video began.