Trump explained that the attack on Iran was preemptive: 'The situation was approaching a point of no return'

Donald Trump headlined a press conference on 'Operation Epic Rage.' For a little more than half an hour, the president discussed the reasons that led him to war with Iran, a recent phone call with Vladimir Putin, future energy prices and the possibility of the Persian country awakening "sleeper terrorist cells" in the United States and the rest of the world.

The press conference took place in Doral, Florida, just minutes after the president spoke at a conference for House Republicans. He began by saying he is keeping a promise he made on June 16, 2015, at Trump Tower in New York: "I will prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons, and all I'm doing is keeping my promise."

As for the decision to attack Iran, he assured that it was a preventive measure because the isalmic regime planned to attack U.S. allies.

"They wanted to take control of the Middle East"

"If I didn't hit them first, they were gonna hit our allies first. I believe upon information and belief, but I believe that they were going to take over the Middle East. They were looking to take over the Middle East. Now had operation Midnight Hammer not taken place, that was definite because they would have had a nuclear weapon within a matter of weeks," he said.

"The regime’s intention was to use this exponentially growing ballistic missile threat to make it virtually impossible to prevent them from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The situation was very quickly approaching the point of no return—and the U.S. found it intolerable," he added.

He further noted that Iran was beginning to plan a subway nuclear center deeper than Fordow and even more difficult to attack from the sky.

"I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage"

The president also spoke about analyses anticipating a global energy shortage, and thus a sharp rise in prices, resulting from the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Approximately 21% of the oil consumed worldwide passes through there, as well as 23% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumed globally.

"As we continue Operation Epic Fury, we're also focused on keeping energy and oil flowing to the world. And I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply, and if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level. (...) If they want to play that game, they better not play that game," Trump continued.

In addition, the Republican reiterated his intention to guarantee the free passage of oil tankers through Hormuz, offering "political risk insurance to any oil tanker operating in the Gulf." "When the time comes, the U.S. Navy and its partners will escort tankers through the strait if necessary," he added.

What does it mean to "win enough" in Iran?

One of the reporters present queried Trump about a concept he used earlier to refer to the duration of the conflict. "You have said before that we have already won in many respects, but we have not won enough. What do you consider enough," the reporter asked.

"When, basically, I can see that they will no longer have any capacity whatsoever, for a very long period of time, of developing weaponry that could be used against the United States or any of our allies," the president replied.

On the outcome of the current attacks, he celebrated the effectiveness of U.S. and Israeli forces: "They have no navy, they have no air force and they have no leadership. We could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here or we could go further but the big risk on that war has been over. we wiped them out in the first two days."

Putin "couldbe more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over"

During the press conference, Trump discussed a recent phone call he had with Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. In recent days, reports surfaced that Russia was helping Iran with sensitive information about U.S. military positions.

In this context, Trump said Putin made himself available to help in any way he could. "We were talking about Ukraine. I think it was a positive call on that subject. And we obviously talked then about the Middle East—and he wants to be helpful. I said you could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with."

Iran's sleeper cells in the U.S.

On Tehran's alleged decision to activate its terrorist sleeper cells in the United States, Trump said his officials are "keeping an eye on everything." However, he stressed the need for Senate Democrats to stop the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has been unfunded since mid-February.

"Sir, finish the job"



Lastly, Trump spoke about the conversations he had with the families of the U.S. soldiers who lost their lives during 'Operation Epic Fury.' Recently, the president received the bodies of the fallen at Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware.

"As I said before, when you have conflicts like this, you always have death. And I was at Dover yesterday. I met the parents, and they were unbelievable people. They were unbelievable people, but they all had one thing in common. They said to me one thing, every single one: 'Finish the job, sir.' Please finish the job," he said.