Venezuelan immigrant shot after brutal attack on ICE agent in Minneapolis

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 14 de enero, 2026

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Minneapolis during a federal operation following a confrontation in which an ICE agent was attacked by several people with a snow shovel or similar objects.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agent fired "in self-defense" while being assaulted by three people, including the Venezuelan immigrant.

In its official statement, the DHS reported that the incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. (Central time), when federal agents were conducting a traffic stop targeting an "illegal alien from Venezuela" who, according to the DHS, entered the United States in 2022 and was released into the country during the Biden Administration.

According to the official version, the suspect attempted to evade arrest, fled in his vehicle and crashed into a nearby parked car. He then escaped on foot, but the officer caught up with him and attempted to detain him. That's when the conflict broke out. The individual, whose identity remains unknown, reportedly resisted and violently assaulted the officer, resulting in a struggle on the ground.

Subsequently, while the officer was struggling with the suspect, two more individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and also attacked him, using a snow shovel and a broom handle.

In the midst of the fight, the Venezuelan immigrant allegedly broke free and again struck the agent with "a shovel or similar stick."

At that point, already fearing for his life, the agent fired a defensive shot that struck the Venezuelan in the leg, DHS said. After the shot, the three involved returned to the apartment and barricaded themselves in before being taken into custody.

The DHS indicated that both the assaulted agent and the wounded suspect were transported to the hospital.

In addition, it noted that the two attackers were taken into custody.

The episode occurs in a climate of maximum tension in Minneapolis following the case of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old U.S. citizen who died last week in a separate incident following a shooting by an ICE agent, who had been struck by Good with her car. This event sparked protests and intense public controversy in the city over immigration operations ordered by the Trump Administration.