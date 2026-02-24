Savannah Guthrie offers $1 million reward for information about her mother's whereabouts

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to come forward. Pima County Sheriff's Office .

Published by Carlos Dominguez | AFP 24 de febrero, 2026

Television host Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday that her family is now offering up to $1 million for any information leading to the rescue of her mother, who was abducted 24 days ago.

Guthrie admitted there is a possibility her mother is dead, a tragic outcome to a case that has shaken the U.S. and baffled authorities since Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson home in Arizona last Feb. 1.

In a post on Instagram, Guthrie explained that she, her sister and brother now accept the possibility that their mother died. "We know that she may be lost," she said. "She may already be gone."

Savannah Guthrie explained that the family needs closure on this chapter. "We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to one million dollars for any information that leads us to her recovery," the anchorwoman said.

"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," she added. "Somebody knows."

Some clues, but nothing conclusive

Federal investigators are offering $100,000 for information leading to the woman's location or the arrest of her captors.

The FBI has also released photos and a video of a masked person approaching Nancy Guthrie's home the night of the abduction, but has failed to identify a suspect.

For his part, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said last week that investigators had ruled out any involvement by the victim's relatives in her disappearance.

"To be clear... the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," Nanos said in the statement posted to X, adding the family "has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple..." Nanos added.