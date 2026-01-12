Billionaire Bill Ackman donates $10,000 on GoFundMe for ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good
"The whole situation is a tragedy. An agent doing his best to do his duty and a protester who probably did not intend to kill the agent, but whose split-second actions resulted in her death," the billionaire wrote on his social media.
Billionaire Bill Ackman reportedly donated $10,000 on GoFundMe for the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good. He further explained that he intended to similarly support the slain mother's respective fund, but the fundraiser had already ended.
"The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death," Ackman wrote on his X account.
I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 12, 2026
To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide…
In that sense, the businessman assured that "our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart."
Meanwhile, fundraising to help the family of Renee Nicole Good officially closed after raising more than $1.5 million. According to Just The News, the campaign quickly surpassed its original goal, initially set at $50,000.
It was learned that the funds will be placed in a trust to help relatives of Renee Nicole Good.
Renee Nicole Good's death
"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," he wrote on his social media Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.