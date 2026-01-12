Billionaire Bill Ackman donates $10,000 on GoFundMe for ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de enero, 2026

Billionaire Bill Ackman reportedly donated $10,000 on GoFundMe for the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good. He further explained that he intended to similarly support the slain mother's respective fund, but the fundraiser had already ended.

"The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death," Ackman wrote on his X account.

In that sense, the businessman assured that "our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart."

Meanwhile, fundraising to help the family of Renee Nicole Good officially closed after raising more than $1.5 million. According to Just The News, the campaign quickly surpassed its original goal, initially set at $50,000.

It was learned that the funds will be placed in a trust to help relatives of Renee Nicole Good.