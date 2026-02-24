Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Singer Reiner

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de febrero, 2026

Nick Reiner, 32, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges in the murder of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and actress and producer Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in December at their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

During the hearing, which lasted just minutes, Reiner - shaven-headed and dressed in a brown prison uniform - responded with a clear "yes" when the judge asked him if he waived his right to a speedy trial. The next appearance was set for April 29, when an attempt will be made to schedule the preliminary hearing.

Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple victims, which could result in life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty if convicted. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman indicated that his office is still evaluating whether to seek the death penalty.

The Facts

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found lifeless on December 14 by their daughter at their family residence. According to the county medical examiner, both died of multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors contend that Nick Reiner fatally stabbed his parents inside a bedroom of the home before fleeing. He was arrested the same day in Los Angeles and remains in custody.

U.S. media reported that the father and son had attended a party the night before the events and an argument reportedly ensued, although reports differ on the severity of the altercation.

Change of defense and prosecution Initially, renowned criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson assumed Reiner's defense, but withdrew from the case in January for reasons he said were beyond his and his client's control. Subsequently, Judge Theresa McGonigle appointed Kimberly Greene of the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office as the new defense attorney, who entered the not guilty plea.



A judge also issued a protective order preventing the prosecution and defense from publicly disclosing material from the investigation while both sides review evidence and await additional reports from the Department of Forensic Medicine.

Mental health and background

According to a report from The New York Times, Nick Reiner has been diagnosed at different times with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. In 2020 he was under a mental health conservatorship for a year. People familiar with the situation indicated that he had experienced difficulties in the weeks prior to his arrest following a change in his medication.

In announcing the charges in December, U.S. Attorney Hochman described the case as particularly complex: "These cases, involving family members, are some of the most challenging and heartbreaking our office faces," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Rob Reiner is a renowned filmmaker, responsible for titles such as This Is Spinal Tap, The American President, Ghosts of Mississippi and Stand by Me, films that marked several generations.

For her part, Michele Singer Reiner developed a career as an actress, photographer and producer, and founded Reiner Light, a photography agency and production company.

Following the death of their parents, Nick Reiner's siblings, Jake and Romy, said in a statement that they were going through "unimaginable grief" over the "horrible and devastating loss."

The case continues to unfold as the prosecution and defense prepare for the next stage of the judicial process.