Actor Robert Carradine, famous for 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Revenge of the Nerds,' died

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de febrero, 2026

Robert Carradine, an actor best known for appearing in the Disney "Lizzie McGuire" series, died at 71. The information was confirmed Tuesday by his family.

According to the information, Carradine passed away “succumbed to bipolar disorder after fighting it for almost 20 years.”

The actor's daughter confirmed the death on her Instagram account and paid tribute to her father. "My sweet, funny dad, who’s only 20 years older than I am, who never missed an opportunity to drive me to the airport or tell me how much he loved my homemade salad dressing, is gone," she wrote.

For her part, Hilary Duff, who played Lizzie McGuire alongside Carradine as her on-screen father, was among those paying tribute.

"This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend," Duff wrote on Instagram.

"There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.," the actress added.

Similar was the message from Jake Thomas, who also starred in the series, “My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet.”