Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de noviembre, 2025

At least three people were killed and 25 others injured in a series of shootings across Chicago over the weekend, according to CBS News. The victims, who included numerous teenagers, ranged in age from 13 to 65.

The violence peaked Friday night with two separate shootings in the downtown Loop amid holiday festivities, including the city's Christmas tree lighting.

"Bring in Trump!"

President Trump used Truth Social on Saturday afternoon to refer to the shootings, claiming there was "mass crime and unrest in the area of Chicago Loop" on Friday night, and claiming that "Multiple Police Officers" were "attacked and badly injured."

The president also highlighted opposition from both the governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, to the efforts of the White House for sending the National Guard to the city with the goal of reducing crime.

"Governor Pritzker and the low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied," Trump wrote. "The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!"

Brandon Jonson: "We have too many guns"

Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced the weekend's violence as "discouraging and quite disturbing," emphasizing how it generates fear in the community, and promised to increase police presence and enforce tighter control in downtown areas, especially during large public events.

Johnson also highlighted the challenges police face with areas "taken over by teenagers" and called on parents to take greater responsibility for their children's activities.

"Our young people have to understand that they should not attend these unauthorized events that are advertised on social media," he said.

Johnson also said 18 people were arrested Friday night and five weapons were recovered. However, no arrests were made during the two shootings.

"We have too many guns and too many young people who do not value their lives or the lives of others," Johnson said.

Chicago Loop shooting

About 9:50 p.m. Friday, seven teenagers between 13 and 17 were shot near the Chicago Theatre on State Street. They were rushed to local hospitals; one of the teens was in good condition and the others were in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, a 14 year old young man was fatally shot a few blocks away from the first incident, and an 18 year old man was critically injured. The 14 year old was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he died.

A 25 year old man was shot in the eye at a gas station in the West Roseland neighborhood late Friday night and survived. While a 32 year old woman also hit during this shooting died after being transported to the hospital.