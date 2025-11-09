Tennessee: at least one dead and two critically injured in LifeFlight medical helicopter crash

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de noviembre, 2025

A helicopter serving Vanderbilt University Medical Center crashed Saturday in Tennessee. The event left one person dead and two injured.

The information was confirmed by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which detailed that three crew members were on board.

The center said in a brief statement, "Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and two others are in critical condition and receiving care at Vanderbilt University Hospital. No patient was on board at the time of the incident."

The National Transportation Safety Board explained that helicopter crashed near Lebanon, Tennessee, a town about 30 miles east of Nashville, in Wilson County.

According to The New York Times, the Transportation Safety Board announced that it is investigating the crash. Meanwhile, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also investigating the event.