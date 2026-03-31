Tiger Woods had a strong painkiller in his pocket at the time of the accident, police say

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de marzo, 2026

Golf star Tiger Woods was carrying two pills of the painkiller hydrocodone in his pocket at the time of his car accident last Friday in Florida, according to a police report released Tuesday.

The report cited by AFP said that after the mishap, Woods explained to officers that he was looking at his cell phone and changing the radio station when his vehicle struck a pickup truck with a trailer and overturned over the driver's door near his residence in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Woods "stated that (...) he did not realize that the vehicle in front of him had slowed down," the document stated.

Arrest, charges and bail

After the accident, which caused no injuries, the American athlete was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of substances and a few hours later was released after posting bail.

Woods, 50, refused to take a urine test after a breathalyzer test indicated he had no alcohol in his system.

As Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Friday, police experts who evaluated the golfer judged that "he was not under the influence of alcohol, but of some type of medication or drug."

Woods was carrying two hydrocodone pills

This Tuesday, the county sheriff's office issued the accident report in which it noted that Woods was carrying two hydrocodone pills, a potent opioid painkiller used to relieve pain.

As observed by agents, the athlete was "sweating profusely" and his movements were "lethargic and slow."

His eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and he was "lurching and staggering to the right" as he walked, they described.

When asked about his medical condition, "Woods indicated that he has undergone seven back surgeries and more than 20 leg surgeries.... Woods indicated that he is limping and that his ankle locks up when he walks," the report said.