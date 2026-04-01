Trump claims he did not seek regime change in Iran, but says it happened and foresees the end of the war

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran has resulted in what he described as a "regime change," although he stressed that such an outcome was not part of U.S. objectives. In the same context, he projected that U.S. involvement in the conflict could end within two to three weeks.

"Again, we have had regime change. Now regime change was not one of the things I had as a goal," he stated from the Oval Office, referring to the scenario after several weeks of military offensive.

Focus on nuclear program

Trump reiterated that the central goal of the operation was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and assured that this objective had already been met. In line with that, he argued that the attacks have significantly impacted facilities linked to missile manufacturing, weakening key capabilities.

A close outcome for the operation

In that framework, the president posited that the end of the intervention could be near. "I would say within two weeks, maybe three", he stated, although he left open the possibility of a quicker closure if an agreement is reached with Iran. The estimate comes as the operation is already in its fifth week.