A skyscraper, a golden statue and Air Force One in the lobby: inside Trump's presidential library in Miami

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 31 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump unveiled digital images Monday of what promises to be one of the most striking buildings in Miami: his presidential library and museum, a glass skyscraper that will rise in the center of the city with his name illuminated at the top and an antenna in the colors of the American flag crowning the structure.

The president shared a video on Truth Social with renderings of the project, designed by Florida architecture firm Bermello Ajamil. The images show a symbolically charged building that will feature a statue of Trump with his fist in the air -in apparent reference to his gesture following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024-, and with Air Force One next to a golden escalator, a direct nod to the moment Trump announced his first presidential bid in 2015.

The interior tour will include replicas of the Oval Office, a "Presidential Walk of Fame," a ballroom, a modern auditorium and a terrace with gardens and fountains. Military helicopters, fighter jets and a tank will decorate the corridors. All clad in glass, in explicit contrast to the Barack Obama library in Chicago, which some have likened to a "monolith."

Behind the project is Eric Trump, the president's son, who revealed that he has been working on it for six months.

"Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump," Eric Trump wrote in 'X'. "This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known."

The Presidential Library Foundation, formed in Florida last year, will be responsible for raising the funds for the construction. The White House, for its part, has already advanced its own assessment of the project: it will be "one of the most magnificent buildings in the world," according to spokesman Davis Ingle.