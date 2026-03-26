Big cities are losing momentum: Less immigration, more departures and a changing demographic map

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de marzo, 2026

At times, it seemed an unshakable constant: the major metropolitan areas of United States were growing relentlessly, fueled by the arrival of immigrants and economic dynamism. Today, that momentum is beginning to slow down.

New Census Bureau data reveals that cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and San Diego are losing population, in a shift that reflects deeper changes in the country's demographic fabric. The cause is not unique, but clear at its core: less immigration and more people leaving for other regions.

The phenomenon is not minor. In the last year measured, the modest increase of immigrants in Los Angeles failed to offset the massive outflow of residents to other parts of the country. Miami, meanwhile, also saw tens of thousands of people packing their bags in search of more affordable destinations or better opportunities. Even New York, a historic symbol of immigration attraction, shrank slightly again, unable to balance the balance between those arriving and those leaving.

Political decisions and structural trends

Behind these figures are political decisions and structural trends. The tightening of migration policies in recent years has markedly reduced the arrival of new residents from abroad. At the same time, the country faces a low birth rate and an aging population, which limits natural growth.

The result is a change of pace that is already noticeable in the country as a whole: population growth in the United States barely reached 0.5%, one of the lowest levels in recent decades. For many large cities, accustomed to expanding, this represents a turning point.

Some urban centers are losing strength, while others are gaining prominence

However, while some urban cores are losing strength, others are gaining prominence. Small and medium-sized metropolitan areas, especially in the South and West, are attracting people leaving the big cities behind. Cities like Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., are growing at a rate well above the national average, driven by the lower cost of living and new economic opportunities.

The U.S. demographic map, far from stagnating, is being reshaped. Big cities are no longer the only magnet, and internal mobility is gaining inertia in a country where moving is still, for many, a tool for change.

In this new balance, immigration continues to be a key element. Without it, experts warn, the growth of large metropolitan areas could continue to weaken. And with it, so could their role as the country's economic and cultural engines.

The question that remains up in the air is not just how much, but where the United States will grow.