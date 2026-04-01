Tiger Woods announces he will step away from golf after a substance-impaired driving arrest

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de marzo, 2026

Tiger Woods announced Monday that he will distance himself from golf to find the proper treatment and recover once and for all, after having been arrested last Friday in the Florida town of Jupiter Island for driving under the influence of alcohol, following a car accident. The legendary golfer made this announcement in a statement after pleading not guilty, requesting a jury trial and formally waiving his arraignment hearing.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time," Woods said.

The 50-year-old athlete, who is considered by many to be the greatest golfer of all time, had recently returned to the course after recovering from several physical problems that kept him away from the circuit. The announcement came as a cold water for golf lovers, taking into account that Woods was officially registered in the U.S. Senior Open and was expected to participate in the Masters Tournament.

Details about the arrest

According to authorities, Woods was arrested after suffering a severe accident in which his vehicle crashed into another vehicle while he was under the influence of some substance that has not yet been determined. It was also revealed that the agents who attended the case found different types of opioids in Woods' pockets, about whom they explained that he showed clear signs of deterioration, among which were clearly manifested not only intense sweating, but also lethargic movements and both dilated and reddened eyes.

Far from being the first time Woods has been arrested for this type of incident, the truth is that the legendary golfer went through this same situation in 2017, after authorities arrested him in the same area after finding him asleep in his vehicle while it was in motion. Several documents revealed at the time that Woods had consumed prescription drugs.