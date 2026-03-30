High tension on the ice: FDNY-NYPD game ends in two angry brawls

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de marzo, 2026

There were no fires to put out and no suspects to arrest. However, tension was present at a charity ice hockey game at UBS Arena that pitted the New York Fire Department (FDNY) against the New York Police Department (NYPD), with two angry brawls taking center stage.

The first brawl happened during the first half, when the score was 1-1. Several players from both teams began to tangle as the referee went to review a play.

With the tension palpable throughout the rest of the game, the second brawl occurred at the end of the confrontation between two of New York's emergency, law enforcement and security forces. Several players from both rosters fought with punches and shoves.

Despite these tense moments, the game was not as aggressive and violent as in other years.

In strictly sporting terms, the NYPD prevailed 3-2 over the FDNY, marking the first time in the last decade that the cops have defeated the firefighters on the court.