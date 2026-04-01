Noem 'devastated' by husband's double life: He dressed as a woman and chatted with adult content actresses

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de marzo, 2026

Kristi Noem is "devastated" after the double life of her husband, Byron Noem, to whom she has been married for decades and has three children, came to light. As first reported by the Daily Mail, the insurance entrepreneur dressed as a woman and chatted online with fetish models.

The scandal was uncovered just days after Kristi Noem had left her post at the Department of Homeland Security. President Donald Trump announced in mid-March that she would be replaced by then-Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who was already confirmed by the Senate.

In this context, the news of Byron Noem's double life exploded. According to the Daily Mail, the former Secretary of Homeland Security's husband had several conversations with women in the so-called "bimbofication" world, in which women who perform adult content increase the size of their breasts with large amounts of saline solution to resemble the proportions of a "Barbie doll".

According to the media outlet, Byron Noem exchanged messages with many women, assuring that he longed for "huge, huge ridiculous boobs." A photograph accessed by the Daily Mail shows Noem wearing pink shorts and a tight-fitting suit.

They further noted that Noem exchanged selfies with a woman he promised to revere as a "goddess." According to the photos, he had even tucked balloons into his shirt to resemble disproportionately large breasts. In some photos, Byron Noem's face was clearly visible.

"Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," a representative for Noem told the New York Post.

The Daily Mail also reported that one of the models who spoke to Noem accidentally called him and discovered his identity through the answering machine. Up until that moment, she thought his name was Jason. When she heard "Noem Insurance, leave a message," she looked up the last name online and discovered it was the husband of the Homeland Security secretary.

Trump's reaction: "I feel badly for the family"

The Daily Mail consulted Trump about the news. The president was surprised and responded as follows: "They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad. I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it."