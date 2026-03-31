The kings of 'No Kings': Left-wing activism, million-dollar funding linked to China and national coordination behind anti-Trump marches

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de marzo, 2026

This weekend, thousands of people took to the streets in cities including New York, Washington DC, Detroit, Grand Rapids and St. Paul, as well as other locations, under the slogan No Kings. The protests were presented as a citizen mobilization against authoritarianism, imperialism and certain policies of the Trump Administration. However, an investigation revealed that behind this seemingly spontaneous wave is an extensive network of approximately 500 activist groups operating with at least $3 billion in combined annual revenue.

According to the report, although organizers insist it is a "leaderless" movement, national coordination is evident. The permit for the main march at the Minnesota State Capitol, for example, was led by Indivisible, a Democratic advocacy organization that has received funding from billionaire George Soros through Open Society Foundations.

According to the Hungarian tycoon's foundation's website, in 2023 the entity awarded a grant of $3 million, to be distributed over two years, to the Indivisible organization, tasked with "managing data and communications with participants" of the No Kings protests.

Fox News noted that Soros' foundation has awarded grants to Indivisible every year since its inception in 2017. In total, Open Society Foundations has given $7.61 million to the group driving the No Kings protests.

The radical component within the coalition

Alongside more conventional progressive groups, the investigation identified a strong presence of socialist and communist organizations that took advantage of the protests to spread an explicit message of "revolution."

Several of these organizations are part of a network funded for nearly a decade by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech entrepreneur who lives in China and openly declares himself a communist. Singham has funneled significant resources to radical leftist groups in United States and other countries.

According to the report, Singham has contributed $22.4 million to leftist organizations such as People's Forum,$1.3 million to CodePink and $1.1 million to BreakThrough BT Media Inc. Separately, the ANSWER Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation have received support through their relationship with People's Forum.

Just The News recently revealed that the wealthy Marxist businessman behind an extensive far-left network is collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to denigrate Allied actions in World War II. The effort is said to be aimed at challenging the U.S.-led international system and advancing Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s vision of a “new world order.”

The most active groups within the organizing network



Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL): prepared posters and called for "socialist contingents" in several cities. Internal messages are circulating encouraging militants to take out a "revolutionary message" and turn "a day of protest into long-term gains for popular movements."

People's Forum: is an organizing center within the network, which has sent delegations to Cuba to defend the communist regime and called its members to the protests in New York.

ANSWER Coalition: called its supporters to join the demonstrations.

CodePink: the anti-war group, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham, promoted the protests by linking them to anti-imperialist causes .

is married to Singham, promoted the protests .

Freedom Road Socialist Organization: instructed supporters to form "anti-Trump" contingents and the Denver has used Soviet symbology and references to Mao Zedong in its publications. Among the most active entities stand out:

Protests with communist symbology and echoes in Iranian propaganda

Fox News reported that at the St. Paul demonstration, organizers and activists had no qualms about distributing communist literature, while waving flags of socialist governments and calling on attendees to turn the day's protest into a nationwide walkout of work, classes and business activity.

On Sunday, Press Tv, considered the propaganda arm of the ayatollahs' regime, seized on news of the protests to tell its readers: "Regime change begins at home: 'No Kings, No War' protests are being held across the United States."

At some rallies, such as in Times Square, direct chants were heard: "There is only one solution: Communist revolution." Several activists also used the day to call for a nationwide strike on May 1, International Workers' Day, a date traditionally associated with the communist movement.

CodePink backs authoritarian leaders

For its part, CodePink has recently stepped up its presence in the streets with calls in cities such as Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, linking these mobilizations within their rejection of U.S. foreign policy toward the regimes of Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and Palestine.

During the weekend protests, a CodePink sign read, "NO TO WAR. NO TO IMPERIALISM. NO TO KINGS."

In recent weeks, the group has also expressed support for figures such as former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, the late Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khomeini and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Some progressive artists join protests

During the No Kings protests, several left-leaning artists actively participated, especially at the main event held at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. Bruce Springsteen performed his song "Streets of Minneapolis," composed in response to the deadly shootings in the city in January, when two activists were killed while attempting to obstruct immigration operations. The singer was joined by Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Ilhan Omar and Governor Tim Walz.

In New York, Robert De Niro was among those leading the march, along with Attorney General Letitia James. During his speech, the actor, who never ceases to rail against the Trump administration's policies, called the rallies "a great cry for unity."

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, in front of the Kennedy Center, Joan Baez and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performed for thousands of people during the Artists United for Our Freedom event, organized by the Fonda First Amendment Committee.