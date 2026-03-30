ICE asks to hold immigrant for double homicide and reopens debate on 'sanctuary' policies

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de marzo, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked local authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina not to release from custody a 22-year-old Venezuelan citizen accused of two murders, in a case that has reignited the debate over "sanctuary city" policies in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that it has issued an immigration detainer against the suspect, identified as Angelvis Jesus Quintero Fernandez, who was arrested on March 23 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The young man faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen weapon and conspiracy to commit felonies.

Quintero Fernandez's crimes

According to authorities, Quintero Fernandez is accused of fatally shooting Ludvin Antonio Guzman Morales, 44, on Jan. 24, and Luis Gutierrez Mora on March 22, both at Charlotte-area events.

In an official statement, DHS urged policymakers in Mecklenburg County, considered a sanctuary jurisdiction, to coordinate with ICE prior to any eventual release of the detainee. Acting DHS Undersecretary Lauren Bis said cooperation between local and federal authorities is "necessary to ensure public safety."

Irregularities under the Biden administration CBP One, implemented during the administration of former President



According to official information, the detainee remains in custody while the judicial process advances. ICE reiterated its request to be notified prior to any decision on his release, in line with its usual procedures in cases involving people without regular immigration status. The case has also generated political statements. From DHS it was pointed out that the accused allegedly entered the United States in July 2023 after using the application, implemented during the administration of former President Joe Biden to manage appointments at the southern border. Federal officials linked this mechanism to the suspect's entry into the country, although no judicial evaluations of that process have been presented in this context.According to official information,while the judicial process advances. ICE reiterated its request to be notified prior to any decision on his release, in line with its usual procedures in cases involving people without regular immigration status.

Sanctuary city policies

The episode comes amid a broader debate over sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration agencies. According to data cited by DHS, in North Carolina about 1,400 people with criminal records have reportedly been released in recent years without notification to ICE, although these figures were not detailed in the release.

Local authorities have so far not issued a public response on ICE's specific request in this case.

The judicial process against Quintero Fernandez continues to be ongoing, while the case is receiving attention both for its criminal severity and its implications for the immigration debate in the United States.