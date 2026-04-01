Federal judge authorizes Trump Administration to collect data on Jewish employees at the University of Pennsylvania

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de marzo, 2026

Federal District Judge in Philadelphia, Gerald Pappert, ruled Tuesday that the president's administration Donald Trump has the green light to move forward with gathering information on Jewish employees at the University of Pennsylvania as part of its investigation into discrimination on campus following the Hamas terror group's attacks on Israel last Oct. 7, 2023, which sparked numerous protests across the West and a troubling rise in anti-Semitism.

In a statement, Pappert explained that he decided to side with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which has been examining numerous allegations of anti-Semitism at the university, in an investigation whose focus has been primarily on allegations that the prestigious academic institution not only failed to ensure a harassment-free work environment for Jewish faculty, staff and other employees, but also allowed a hostile educational environment. "Though ineptly worded, the request had an understandable purpose—to obtain in a narrowly tailored way, as opposed to seeking information on all university employees, information on individuals in Penn’s Jewish community who could have experienced or witnessed antisemitism in the workplace," Pappert wrote.

As part of its investigation, the EEOC requested contact information for university employees affiliated with organizations related to the Jewish community.Despite Pappert ordering the university to comply with that request, some Jewish student and faculty groups sharply criticized the move, asserting that some of the actions taken by the commission resembled tactics used by the Nazis. In response, the federal judge in his ruling categorically rejected the comparison, calling it "unfortunate" and noting that some Jewish employees at the university "are reasonably likely to have information relevant to whether Penn subjected Jewish employees to religious discrimination."

Since the beginning of the military operation executed by Israel against Hamas in Palestine, numerous universities throughout the United States and Europe have been the protagonists of massive protests charged with strong anti-Semitism, to the point where both Jewish students and professors have been victims not only of discrimination, but also of physical violence.