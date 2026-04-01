JD Vance announces a new book exploring his conversion to Catholicism

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de marzo, 2026

JD Vance announced the release of a new book that explores conversion to Catholicism. Following the success of his first publication, "Hillbilly Elegy," the vice president confirmed the release of "Communion" in June 2026.

Specifically, the book tells Vance's spiritual story and how he managed to rediscover his faith in adulthood. It is 304 pages long and, according to the former Ohio senator, more than six years in the making.

"I've been writing this book for a long time, and I'm honored to finally be able to share the full story with you all. 'Communion' is about my personal journey and how I found my way back to faith," the vice president said on his X account.

The book will be published by HarperCollins, the same publisher that released "Hillbilly Elegy" in 2016. Vance's early work about his childhood in Middletown, Ohio, became a New York Times bestseller and sold millions of copies worldwide. The work had a revival in mid-2024, after Donald Trump announced Vance as a running mate. According to the publisher itself, it sold 650,000 copies in the first few weeks after the announcement.

"The story of how I regained my faith, of course, only happened because I had lost it to begin with. The interesting question that hangs over this book, and over my mind, is why I ever strayed from the path. Why the Christian faith of my youth failed to properly take root," Vance added in a statement released by the publisher.

In 2020, the book was adapted into a Netflix movie starring Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Unlike other vice presidents, who chose to publish books while out of office, Vance chose to publish his new book while vice president. For example, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and Dick Cheney published their memoirs a few months or years after leaving office.