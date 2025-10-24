Mexico hands over Zhi Dong Zhang, Chinese fentanyl kingpin arrested in Cuba, to US

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de octubre, 2025

Chinese national Zhi Dong Zhang, captured in Cuba and considered a key player in the international trafficking of fentanyl, was handed over Thursday to U.S. justice with the mediation of Mexico.

The alleged drug trafficker had initially been arrested in the Mexican capital in October 2024, but escaped from house arrest last July 11. He also fled Mexico, but was recaptured in Cuba 20 days later.

"Today (Thursday) he was handed over to U.S. authorities, as a result of the efforts made" by Mexico, Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch reported on social network X.

The Cuban regime confirmed in a statement that he was transferred to Mexican authorities "in view of a formal request for extradition."

A source close to the case in Havana told AFP that before traveling to Cuba, Zhi tried to enter Russia without success.

However, neither Mexico nor Cuba have detailed whether Zhi, nicknamed Brother Wang, passed through Mexican territory or arrived in the United States directly from the island.

Washington and Havana, with deep political differences since the 1960s, maintain a limited diplomatic relationship.

Garcia Harfuch released an image showing the detainee dressed in blue and white sports clothes. He is flanked by an element of the Mexican Security Secretariat and two from Interpol. All three have their backs turned.

In the background of the image an airplane can be seen, but without distinguishing its registration number or flag.

Zhi, 37, is considered by Mexico to be the link with various cartels for trafficking fentanyl from China to the Americas, especially the United States and Europe.

According to the wanted file, launched in Mexico after his escape last July, he is known by a score of nicknames ranging from El Chino to Gong Sun, HeHe, Haha and even Nelson Mandela or Mr T.

But his best-known alias is Brother Wang and after his recapture in Cuba some Mexicans call him the king of fentanyl.

According to the local press, he has links to powerful cartels, including the Jalisco Nueva Generación, designated as a terrorist organization by U.S. President Donald Trump. After being captured for the first time, the Mexican Attorney General's Office reported that Zhi is wanted by courts in the states of New York and Georgia on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.